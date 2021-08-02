Eric Cropper had served on the Board of Education since 2014.

BERLIN – The school system is asking the community to support a local family following the sudden death of Worcester County Board of Education President Eric Cropper.

Cropper, who was elected to the school board in 2014 and was currently serving as president, passed away suddenly July 30. The school system launched a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $25,000 to help his family.

“On behalf of our Board of Education, our faculty, staff, and students, we are heartbroken over the sudden loss of our Board President, Mr. Eric Cropper,” Superintendent Lou Taylor said in a statement. “Eric was part of the fabric of our school system long before he became a leader on our Board. He was a graduate of our schools, a father to three children in our schools, a husband to one of our Central Office leaders, and he was a friend to everyone he met. Eric was a kind soul, who brought his love for our schools to life through his work on our Board.”

Cropper, who was a licensed real estate agent, was elected to represent District 6 on the school board in 2014. At the time, he said he ran for the position because he wanted to ensure the quality of the school system was maintained. He was committed to working with his fellow board members to keep students’ best interests at heart. Cropper was also active in his church and took pride in his family’s long history on the Eastern Shore. He leaves behind his wife, Bess, who is the resources and management and monitoring facilitator at Worcester County Public Schools, and three children. He was a 1990 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School.

“He has given so much of his time and effort to our schools, and he undoubtedly would have continued to do so,” Taylor said. “So, it is our hope that through the GoFundMe campaign, we can show his family just a bit of the kindness that Eric so willingly shared with our community.”

In slightly more than one day, the campaign as of Monday had raised more than $16,000. To donate, visit here

“The campaign has two goals: the first to help offset the funeral costs for Mr. Cropper’s family, and second, to honor his work in education, we hope to contribute toward scholarships for his three children to attend college,” Taylor said. “All proceeds will go directly to the Cropper family. We sincerely thank everyone who has already so graciously lent their support to the Cropper family, whether it be through donating, kind messages, or sending their love and prayers. We will continue to feel this loss for a long time to come, but we are grateful to see our community coming together in a way that honors Eric’s life and legacy.”

“The campaign has two goals: the first to help offset the funeral costs for Mr. Cropper’s family, and second, to honor his work in education, we hope to contribute toward scholarships for his three children to attend college,” Taylor said. “All proceeds will go directly to the Cropper family. We sincerely thank everyone who has already so graciously lent their support to the Cropper family, whether it be through donating, kind messages, or sending their love and prayers. We will continue to feel this loss for a long time to come, but we are grateful to see our community coming together in a way that honors Eric’s life and legacy.”