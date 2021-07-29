Tom Poster and Elena Urioste

BERLIN — August on the Eastern Shore would not be complete without the tantalizing sounds of chamber music, and this summer is no exception. Chamber Music by the Sea is set to deliver a flurry of excitement since nothing can stop the Eastern Shore’s premier chamber festival from sharing its annual dose of inspiration, joy, and fun to our communities, connecting us through the power of music. With uncertainties remaining about indoor venue capacity and travel for the international roster of musicians, this summer’s festivities once again will take place virtually, hopefully for the last time.

In its sixth season, Chamber Music by the Sea is delighted to introduce audiences to the dazzling artistry of the Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective, co-founded by violinist and festival artistic director Elena Urioste and pianist Tom Poster. Described by The Arts Desk as “a sparky, shape-shifting ensemble of starry young musicians” and lauded by The Times for its “exhilarating performances,” Kaleidoscope was recently selected as an Associate Ensemble of London’s legendary Wigmore Hall. The acclaimed group makes its debut for US audiences with three live-streamed festival performances, each preceded by the opportunity to mingle virtually with the artists.

Programming highlights for the 2021 festival include the exuberantly youthful Mendelssohn Sextet, Amy Beach’s sensuous piano quintet, and the spirited piano quintet of Florence Price, which receives its world premiere recording on Kaleidoscope’s soon-to-be-released debut CD, American Quintets. Returning audiences know that no Chamber Music by the Sea festival would be complete without the charming arrangements of pianist Tom Poster, so come prepared for this year’s delightful surprises.

In addition to Urioste and Poster, the Kaleidoscope festival roster includes several returning favorites — violinist Melissa White, violist Rosalind Ventris, cellist Laura van der Heijden, and tenor Karim Sulayman.

New to the festival in 2021 are violinist Savitri Grier, violist Stephen Upshaw, cellist Zlatomir Fung, and double bassist Joseph Conyers. This extraordinary group of artists includes Grammy Award winners, the first prize laureate of the international Tchaikovsky Competition, recipients of the Sphinx Medal of Excellence, and BBC New Generation Artists.

This year’s virtual festival will run from Aug. 3-7 and includes three evening concerts plus a free, interactive Saturday morning mini-concert suitable for children of all ages, all streamed online.

Under the sponsorship of the Worcester County Education Foundation, generously funded by the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation, and with continuing support from the Worcester County Arts Council, Chamber Music by the Sea proudly sponsors year-round arts initiatives in Worcester County Public Schools through its festival ticket sales, including its Virtual Visiting Artists program, which allows students to interact directly with acclaimed musicians in live virtual classroom sessions.

Next week’s festival schedule includes:

Tuesday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m.: ticketed concert streamed on Zoom

Thursday, Aug. 5, 7 p.m.: ticketed concert streamed on Zoom

Saturday, Aug. 7, 10:30 a.m.: free family concert broadcast live on Facebook

Saturday, Aug. 7, 7 p.m.: ticketed concert streamed on Zoom

For more information about the education foundation, click over to www.wced.foundation and www.chambermusicbythesea.com for entertainer information.