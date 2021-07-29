Buchanan Subaru Presents “Share The Love” Proceeds To MAC

Buchanan Subaru Presents “Share The Love” Proceeds To MAC

Buchanan Subaru Office Manager Christy Frostrom, left, presents Share the Love proceeds of $4,500 to MAC Executive Director Pattie Tingle. Buchanan Subaru, located in Pocomoke City, recently, chose MAC as its hometown charity recipient as part of the National Subaru Share the Love Program. The funds are targeted for MAC’s home-delivered meals program. Submitted Photos