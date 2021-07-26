Zack Tyndall

BERLIN– Mayor Zack Tyndall will miss his first council meeting since being elected tonight.

Tyndall was attacked by two dogs near Salisbury University last week and is currently home recovering. He’s hopeful he’ll see some improvement in his mobility by the end of the week but in the meantime has had to cancel several engagements. His absence at tonight’s meeting will likely be noted, as he rarely misses town meetings.

“Out of five years I’ve only missed two meetings,” he said.

Tyndall, who works at Salisbury University, has to get COVID tests twice a week there. He said that as he was leaving the building where he received his test last Thursday, he was attacked by two unleashed dogs and now has some muscle damage in his left leg. The dogs have been placed in quarantine by the Wicomico County Health Department, Tyndall said.

Tyndall became Berlin’s youngest mayor last fall, winning a five-person race, after serving as a town council member since 2016. At Salisbury University, he is acting assistant director of the Richard A. Henson Medical Simulation Center.