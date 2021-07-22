OCEAN CITY – Officials at a resort museum are encouraging people to come out and attend the facility’s free summer programs.

Through Aug. 28, the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum will host free summer programs, six days a week.

Assistant Curator Cara Downey said the half-hour programs begin at 10 a.m. and are open to visitors of all ages.

“These programs offer education about the area and encourage people to learn more about Ocean City and what’s around them, both nature-wise and historically,” she said. “We have such a rich history here.”

Downey said the museum has hosted free summer programs to visitors for roughly two decades. While the facility launched its daily events on July 4, she said people can participate throughout the months of July and August.

“We have a different program every day,” she noted.

On Mondays, the museum presents “History of Our Surfmen,” a program about the U.S. Life Saving Service and the heroic men who rescued ships in distress off the coast of Ocean City. The Ocean City Beach Patrol then joins the daily program on Tuesdays for a course on beach safety and the semaphore system.

On Wednesdays, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary teaches participants how to tie nautical knots. And on Thursdays, the museum’s “All About Sharks” program invites visitors to discover the types of sharks found off Ocean City’s coast.

“You get to learn about the sharks found off our waters and even get to look at megalodon teeth,” Downey said. “People love it.”

Free, weekly events conclude with a “Land, Sky and Sea” program on Fridays and an “Aquarium Feeding” program on Saturdays, during which participants can discover the wildlife that inhabit the ocean and coastal bays as they watch aquarium animals eat their morning meal.

“We also have a daily aquarium program that runs through August,” Downey said. “People can participate with paid admission to the museum.”

For more information on the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum, or to learn more about its free summer programs, visit ocmuseum.org. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.