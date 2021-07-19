Photo by Ocean City Fire Department

BERLIN – A monetary reward is now being offered for information resulting in the arrest of a suspected arsonist.

After an investigation last month, the Worcester County Fire Marshal found the fire at 12847 Harbor Road on the commercial harbor in West Ocean City to be arson. The early-morning blaze destroyed an unoccupied home and boat house and damaged three neighboring properties. Two firefighters were injured in the incident but later released from medical care.

According to a press release from the fire marshal, “The owners of the property are offering a $2,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s).”

Anyone with information related to the June 22 arson is asked to call the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office at 410-632-5666 or the Maryland Fire and Arson hotline at 1-800-492-7528. You can remain anonymous with your tip.