SALISBURY — If you are getting ready to turn 65 in the next six months, or will be signing up for Medicare soon, MAC’s “Aging Into Medicare” class could answer many of your questions.

Several classes over the next two months will be held at MAC including Friday, July 9, 10 a.m.-noon; Tuesday, July 20, 5-7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m.-noon; and Tuesday, Aug. 17, 1-3 p.m. Registration is required and class size is limited.

Turning age 65 is a time when major Medicare planning takes place. These free classes will provide you with information needed to make your best Medicare decisions, and how to avoid possible penalties and delays in coverage for failure to enroll during the specified Initial Enrollment Period. Discussion also will include how Medicare works, what it covers, and how and when to apply.

The classes will be presented by Michelle Parker, coordinator of MAC’s State Health Insurance Program (SHIP). SHIP counselors provide information on Medicare costs and coverage help seniors understand supplemental policies; assist with Medicare appeals; and offer assistance with Medicare enrollment

To register for a class, call Jennifer Johnson at 410-742-0505, ext. 113, or email her at jjohnson@macinc.org.