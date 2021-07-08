Atlantic General Hospital and President/CEO Michael Franklin have been recognized by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) with the Patriot Award. The award is bestowed by ESGR, a Department of Defense program, to supervisors and managers for support provided to an employee serving in the National Guard or Reserve. Franklin was nominated by Dr. Charles Hickok, a lieutenant commander with the Navy Reserve and anesthesiologist at Atlantic General Hospital. This is the second time Franklin has been the recipient of this award. Pictured, from left, are Hickok, Franklin and Bill Peters, local representative for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program. Submitted Photos

Family Practitioner Added

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital and Health System recently welcomed Dr. Ellen Rowe, who has joined the medical staff to provide family medicine care at the organization’s West Fenwick, Del.,

primary care office alongside nurse practitioner Michael Boyle.

Rowe is a native of Sussex County. She received a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary health services and medical ethics from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, where she also played Division 1 field hockey for four years. She received a Master of Science in biomedical science from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine before starting medical school. In 2018, she graduated from St. George’s University School of Medicine, where she was president of the Women in Medicine organization and member of the Gold Humanism Honor Society.

Rowe completed her family medicine residency at VCU-Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Va. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Medical Association, the American Medical Women’s Association and the American College of Physicians. She is board-certified in family medicine. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 302-564-0004.

Real Estate Office Opening

OCEAN CITY — Bernie Alvey has announced the opening of EXIT Realty Ocean City. In celebration of the new location, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held July 20 at 12:30 p.m.

“We are excited to be part of the Ocean City community. We invite the community to stop by and say hello and join us for this event,” said Alvey.

SU Announces Retirees

SALISBURY — Salisbury University recently bid farewell to 33 faculty and staff who retired in fiscal year 2021.

They are (date of hire in parentheses): Marvin Tossey (1978), Social Work; Linda Cockey (1979), Music, Theatre and Dance; Mike O’Loughlin (1980), Political Science; Pat Lamboni (1982) and Jill Stephenson (1995), Athletics; Charles Palmer (1983), Althea Jones (1996), Gertrude Hutt (1997), Lola Andrews (1999) and George Vandenbergh (2005), University Dining Services; Sidney Schneider (1986), Applied Health Physiology; Lawanda Dockins-Mills (1988), Marie Bradford (1990) and Robin Evans (2009), Student Affairs; Stephen Gehnrich (1988), Betty Smith (1992), Mark Holland (1993), Samuel Geleta (1999) and Wanda Perkins (2003), Biological Sciences; Craig Clarke (1989), Psychology; Baron Polk (1992), Daryl Carter (1999), Joanne Nicholson (2001) and Margo Palmer (2006), Housekeeping; Jeffrey Kottemann (1994), Information and Decision Sciences; Wayne Gorrow (1997), Campus Recreation; Michele Bracken (1999), Nursing; Tylor Claggett (2002), Economics and Finance; Roberta Adams (2003), Political Science; Cynthia Nyirenda (2004), SU Libraries; John LaManca (2005), Exercise Science; Olivier Roche (2006), Management and Marketing; and Marvin Pyles (2008), Administration and Finance.

Scholarships Awarded

SALISBURY — Each year TidalHealth Nanticoke awards scholarships to deserving students pursuing healthcare related careers. The four students are graduates of Laurel High School.

Taylor Willey is the recipient of the Diversity in Healthcare Scholarship. Willey plans to pursue a career in Physical Medicine at Salisbury University.

Kaegen Brittingham was presented the Jill Hickman Nursing Scholarship. Brittingham plans to attend the University of Delaware School of Nursing to become a Nurse Anesthetist.

Na’Kayla Smith received the Judith Tobin Healthcare Scholarship. Smith will be attending Chesapeake Community College to pursue a career as a NICU nurse.

Heavyn Savage has received the Healthcare Career Scholarship and will be attending the University of Alabama with aspirations of becoming a pediatrician.

“We are so proud of these students,” said Penny Short, president of TidalHealth Nanticoke. “And, we are honored to help support them in the next step of their journey. Pursuing a career in service to others, especially in a healthcare field, can be challenging but very rewarding. We commend their aspirations and can’t wait to welcome them as fellow caregivers.”