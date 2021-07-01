The Berlin Multi-Purpose Building is located on Flower Street. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN– As officials prepare to create a committee to focus on a community center, many still believe the site of the Berlin Multi-Purpose Building is the ideal location for a new facility.

Members of the Berlin Community Improvement Association (BCIA), the group that owns the building, are still hoping the town will take over ownership of the property. They believe the former Flower Street School site would be the best place for a community center.

“There’s a footprint there,” said DJ Lockwood, chair of the BCIA. “It fulfills a lot of people’s dreams.”

Lockwood began working with municipal officials in 2019 regarding plans to turn over the site of the aging multi-purpose building to the town. The discussion came to a stop, however, when it was determined a roughly half-acre lot in front of the multi-purpose building and Shore Up belonged to another organization, a masonic lodge. According to Lockwood, though the BCIA wanted to donate its portion of the property to the town, the masons did not want to donate the half-acre in front.

“It seems like it’s about money right now,” he said.

The half-acre lot, located basically in front of the Shore Up driveway, is zoned R-3 and is currently listed for sale at $33, 500.

Like Lockwood, Mayor Zack Tyndall remains hopeful an agreement could be reached with the owners of the half-acre lot so the town could take on the entire complex. He said he met with the group shortly after he was elected mayor.

“We talked about the existing dialogue that took place and the fact that we wanted to work together and partner for that site,” Tyndall said. “I think they felt passionately about listing that property which is what happened. We have not lost view of the fact that we would like that to be the primary location of a community center, at least from my perspective and a lot of the people I talked to as I was door knocking for the campaign for mayor.”

When asked if the town could take on the BCIA property without the lot in front, Tyndall said it would limit the property’s potential.

“You’re looking at a square right in the front of what is going to need to be a built out community center,” he said.

Nevertheless, the mayor is optimistic something can be worked out because area residents would love to see a community center located there.

“People want that community center to be at the site of the multi-purpose building,” Tyndall said. “You figure that’s a place where people gathered for weddings, birthday parties, it’s been a community hub for so long. I think it’s the most logical place, but it does have some complications as far as getting everybody to the table and making sure everybody has an equitable seat.”

Tyndall would like to see a community center built there with the three acres to the south already owned by the town as a space for overflow parking.

“If you were to ask me an ideal situation, you would build out the BCIA property and use the three acres we have as overflow parking and additional outdoor gathering space,” he said. “It makes the most sense but if we can’t get everybody together we do have other options.”

For now, however, Tyndall is soliciting council input regarding the community center committee they approved the creation of last month. Once he’s put together a mission statement, residents will be able to apply for a spot on the committee. Lockwood believes BCIA representation on the committee will be important.

“The BCIA wants to be heavily involved,” he said.