BERLIN – The following represents a collection of announcements regarding high school and college student achievements.

•The General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently sponsored the award of DAR Bronze JROTC Medals to Lanie Gladding at Pocomoke High School and Kristin Braun at Snow Hill High School. A Silver DAR Outstanding Cadet Medal was awarded to Skylar Wesche at Stephen Decatur High School.

The National Society DAR authorized the award of distinctive ROTC medals in 1967 as a means of recognizing and rewarding student cadets of outstanding ability and achievement in secondary school, junior/community college, college or university ROTC programs. Students must have demonstrated qualities of dependability and good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership ability, and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of ROTC training. The Silver Outstanding Cadet medal was added in 2013 for award to a student participating in a non-ROTC, military-affiliated cadet program funded by the school or privately.

The DAR is a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education.

•The University of Tampa has honored 1,758 students who were named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list. Local students named to the dean’s list were Maddison Olley, of Selbyville, Maggie Bunting, of Ocean City and Madison Van Orden.

•Baylor University celebrated more than 7,500 graduates of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 during six in-person commencement ceremonies May 6-8 at McLane Stadium on the banks of the Brazos River including Hebron resident Regan Linlee Green, BSED, Health, Kinesiology, and Leisure Studies, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, May 2020.

•Aurora University has named Phillip Gianelle of Salisbury to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. Gianelle is majoring in Accounting, Finance. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher.

•Gabrielle Izzett of Berlin is one of 962 students who earned a spot on the Dean’s List at Shenandoah University for the Spring 2021 semester. To be considered for the Dean’s List, students must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher

•Michael Kanavy of Selbyville, Del. was among the graduates recognized during University of the Sciences’ 200th commencement celebration, a virtual event, held on Wednesday, May 26. Kanavy graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.

•Laila Mirza of Ocean Pines made the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

•Gregory Wehner of Salisbury received a Master of Science in Interactive Media from Quinnipiac University during a commencement ceremony held in May.

•College of Charleston congratulated more than 2,200 students who were named to Spring 2021 President’s List and Dean’s List. Local students included Maya Ziashakeri of Berlin, named to the College of Charleston Spring 2021 President’s List. Ziashakeri is majoring in Public Health. Rachael Weidman of Berlin was named to the College of Charleston Spring 2021 President’s List. Weidman is majoring in Psychology. Amy Lizas of Berlin was named to the College of Charleston Spring 2021 President’s List. Lizas is majoring in Middle Grades Education. Elizabeth Mcguiness of Berlin was named to the College of Charleston Spring 2021 President’s List. Mcguiness is majoring in History and Political Science. Max Bisaha of Berlin was named to the College of Charleston Spring 2021 Dean’s List. Bisaha is majoring in Political Science.

•Widener University has announced students who achieved Dean’s List recognition for spring 2021. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.50 and above for the semester. Local named recognized were Keith Cheek of Berlin, majoring in Marketing, and Ryan Sauer of Ocean City, is majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

•Bucknell University presented degrees to over 800 graduates at Commencement on May 23. Receiving a degree during the ceremonies was Berlin resident Lydia Kappelmeier, B.S. in Biomedical Engineering.

The University’s 171st Commencement took place across three ceremonies spread throughout the day in Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium, allowing for proper social distancing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Each ceremony honored graduates from Bucknell’s three colleges, with Arts & Sciences graduates at the first two ceremonies and Engineering, Freeman College of Management and master’s students recognized at the third. Dispersed seating on the football field was arranged for the graduates, as well as physically distanced pod seating for family and friends in the stands.