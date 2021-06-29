The fireworks display in Ocean Pines is expected to start at 9:15 p.m. File photo by Chris Parypa

BERLIN — The Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department will once again host a Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Veterans Memorial Park on Route 589 and Cathell Road.

The event this year is scheduled from 5-8:45 p.m., with carnival games, dry slides and bounce houses for children, plus live music and food and drink vendors.

Children’s wristbands are $7 and are good for all slides and bounce houses. Wristbands will be required for those attractions only.

General admission is free and open to the public.

Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. and go until roughly 9:45 p.m.

The fireworks will launch from the north side of the pond, by Cathell Road. A new viewing zone will be fenced off from Manklin Creek Road to the Veterans Memorial. There will be no viewing along Ocean Parkway, from Cathell Road to Manklin Creek Road.

There will also be a “safe zone” marked by an orange fence, from the pond to the firehouse. No one may enter the marked area.

Guests may bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Parking will be available in the area near the Ocean Pines Library and Taylor Bank. Parking will not be allowed along Ocean Parkway. Limited handicapped parking will be available in a marked area just south of the Sports Core Pool.

Police will close Ocean Parkway from Manklin Creek Road to Offshore Lane about 20 minutes before the fireworks begin. That area will remain closed until the Fire Marshal deems it safe.

Additionally, police will close Cathell Road from Ocean Parkway to the entrance of the Sports Core Pool at around noon, when the fireworks company is scheduled to arrive. The area will remain closed until the fireworks equipment is loaded back up.

Police and fire department personnel will help direct traffic throughout the day, and it is strongly encouraged that motorists follow their directions. Pedestrian traffic, if at all possible, is highly encouraged.

At the conclusion of the fireworks, pedestrians will be given preference over motorists. Residents and guests should expect delays throughout the day.

In case of inclement weather, the fireworks display will move to Monday, July 5.

Earlier in the day on July 4, local and regional runners are invited out on the Fourth of July for the 10th Annual Freedom 5K, sponsored by the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department.

This patriotic trot is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Ocean Pines.

Runners will dash through scenic areas of the Ocean Pines community and may show off their best patriotic-inspired outfits. Timing for the event will be provided courtesy of Overland Timing.

Awards will be given to male and female first- through third-place finishers in nine different age groups, from 10 and under to 70 and over. An award will also be given to the best dressed runner.

Pre-registration, $25, is open through July 2. Visit www.raceentry.com/races/ocean-pines-association-freedom-5k/2021/register for more information.

Day-of registration is $35 and starts at 7:15 a.m.