BERLIN – The town’s annual fireworks display is set for dusk on July 3.

After skipping last year due to crowding concerns amid the pandemic, the Town of Berlin will once again host fireworks July 3 to celebrate Independence Day. The display is set for dusk, approximately 9:15 p.m., on Saturday at Heron Park.

“Fireworks are back at Heron Park again this year due to popular demand,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director. “Many residents are looking forward to them.”

Though fireworks weren’t held in Berlin last year because of the pandemic, town officials began discussing plans for a 2021 show this spring. July fireworks have become a popular mainstay in Berlin since they were first held at Heron Park in 2016. Plans for the 2021 display were finalized in May.

Police Chief Arnold Downing reminded residents this week that they don’t have to be at Heron Park to enjoy the fireworks. He said various local churches, including Berlin First Baptist Church and Sonrise Church, would offer public parking during the event. He said police would be closing Old Ocean City Boulevard in front of Heron Park once the area was full.

“You’ll be able to go ahead and watch fireworks from … anywhere that’s close by,” Downing said. “You don’t have to be at Heron Park to see the fireworks.”

Town Administrator Jeff Fleetwood said there was no rain date for the fireworks. He added that town offices would be closed Friday, July 2, as well as Monday, July 5. The Friday closure is in recognition of Juneteenth while the Monday closure is for the Fourth of July.