Surf Club Presents College Scholarships

The Ocean City Surf Club presented college scholarships recently to local students. A $5,000 college scholarship check was presented to Stephen Decatur High School student Macy Dill.  Pictured, above from left, are Surf Club member Brad Hoffman, Surf Club President Tommy Vach, and Dill. Below, the Ocean City Surf Club presented a $2,000 scholarship to Stephen Decatur High School student Maddux Bunting. Below, Vach is pictured with Bunting.