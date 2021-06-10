OCEAN CITY – Officials say a new bike repair station has been installed at the south end of the Boardwalk.

On Wednesday, members of the Ocean City Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) announced the installation of a new bike repair station at the Worcester Street police substation.

Committee President Paul Mauser said the repair station will be tested in the coming months before officials consider expanding the pilot program to other areas of the Boardwalk.

“The south end installation was chosen as the first pilot, to see how well the bike pump holds up to wear and tear …,” he said.

In December, committee member and local bike shop owner Joe Marx presented BPAC members with an idea to provide bike stations on the Boardwalk. And earlier this year, the committee agreed to explore cost estimates and funding sources within the public works budget.

Officials say public works crews got to work this week installing a new Saris bike pump at the substation, which was selected as a pilot location for its proximity to City Watch cameras.

Mauser said this week the town would consider a second location at the north end of the Boardwalk if the pilot program is successful.

“We’re planning to evaluate this, see how it works and maybe we get one at the north end of the Boardwalk,” he said.