FENWICK ISLAND – With nearly two months remaining until the annual election, the town is seeking qualified candidates wishing to serve on the town council.

On Aug. 7, Fenwick Island will hold its annual election to fill four positions on the Fenwick Island Town Council with terms expiring in 2021. The seats are currently held by Gene Langan, Richard Mais, Mike Houser and Bill Weistling.

To that end, the town is seeking qualified candidates wishing to serve on the town council. All council members serve two-year terms and are tasked with adopting ordinances and resolutions and determining the general goals and policies of Fenwick Island.

The filing deadline for candidates is Wednesday, June 23, at 4:30 p.m. Qualified individuals must be registered to vote for at least one year prior to the election. Other candidate qualifications include: a natural person who is a citizen of the United States; age 21 on or before the date of the election; either a bona fide resident of the town or a property owner in town; and you may not have been convicted of a felony.

The annual town election has been scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7.

Absentee balloting will also be available by filing an affidavit with the town. In a meeting last week, the Fenwick Island Town Council agreed to purchase an outdoor absentee ballot box, which will be stationed at the Fenwick Island Police Department.

“We’re preparing for the annual election and in preparation we’ve had discussions with the Sussex County Board of Elections, Audrey Serio, the election inspector for the town, and the town solicitor, Mary Schrider-Fox,” Town Manager Terry Tieman said. “All three have suggested that we move from an indoor, wooden absentee ballot box to a secure outdoor absentee ballot box for future elections.”

Tieman noted the box would be located on the porch of the Fenwick Island Police Department, a location that is handicap accessible and has security cameras.

“This would just be for absentee ballots, but it would be strictly for the town of Fenwick Island and no other purposes …,” she added. “They’re meant for our election.”

For additional information relating to the election, qualifications and filing information, contact Town Clerk Raelene Menominee at 302-539-3011.