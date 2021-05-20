SNOW HILL – Though work continues on the Black-Eyed Susan, the riverboat’s connections believe it will be docked on the Pocomoke River by mid-June.

Town of Snow Hill officials have selected Jim Washington, a retired culinary arts teacher and former operator of Tavern on Green Street, as the boat’s operator. The boat is expected to arrive in Snow Hill possibly as early as next week but not later than mid-June.

“We plan to be up and running this summer,” Washington said.

The Black-Eyed Susan, the 149-seat riverboat purchased in 2020 with a loan from Worcester County, has been at Murtech Marine in Salisbury since the fall undergoing repairs. Though Snow Hill Town Manager Gary Weber initially hoped to have the boat fixed up and docked in Snow Hill by mid-February, the extensive to-do list associated with bringing the boat to town, paired with delays associated with COVID-19, slowed the process. The town has been able to select an operator, however. Washington, who’s currently busy catering, said he was prompted to get involved with the riverboat in an effort to ensure it was locally run.

“We wanted to keep it local,” he said. “We’re more in tune with what Snow Hill needs.”

Washington said the boat should be in town by mid-June. With multiple inspections needed before it can operate as intended, however, it could be August before it welcomes patrons. This year, Washington said the boat will probably run once a week. By next spring, however, he hopes to offer cruises four days a week. Though there was initially talk of offering a cruise to Pocomoke, Washington said that plan has been abandoned because the trip would be too long. Instead, he plans to offer a two- to three-hour cruise.

“We’re not 100% sure of a lot of things yet,” he said.

Washington is excited about the prospect, however, and said the boat has recently been repainted.

“It’s painted gorgeous,” he said.

Community excitement regarding the boat remains high, according to Town Manager Gary Weber.

“People are very excited,” he said. “I get so many calls. I think we’ve got 10 parties waiting to book.”

While Snow Hill officials believe firmly in the riverboat’s future success, others have been less enthusiastic. Weber said this week however that with the zero-interest $400,000 loan from the county and an expected $100,000 grant, the boat’s expenses had been covered so far.

The town is slated to begin loan payments in January 2022, with $26,000 due to the county. Though Snow Hill’s mayor submitted a request in April to delay that payment for a year, the Worcester County Commissioners denied the request last week.