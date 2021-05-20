The Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce joined Harrison Group management and officials in celebrating the complication of a major renovation to the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites this month. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — The Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites on 17th Street and the Boardwalk has completed a multi-million dollar renovation and is welcoming guests to explore all the improvements made over the off-season.

The hotel is situated directly on the Atlantic Ocean and directly on the scenic Boardwalk. It is close to all attractions has completed an extensive renovation that includes all sleeping suites, a complete makeover of the lobby, new furniture, technological enhancements, fresh new dining options as well as the indoor pool and meeting spaces.

“We are thrilled to welcome travelers to IHG’s Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Oceanfront which embodies the unique and welcoming characteristics found at the IHG brands”, said Jason Gulshen, Hotel Division Manager of the Harrison Group, which owns and operates the property. “The unbeatable location and top-notch service and amenities will excite guests and travelers to find the escape they are looking for just as the beach season opens.”

The Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites, which is owned and managed by Harrison Group Hotels, offers a variety of meetings and event space. It is ideal for groups large or small and gatherings for business or personal activities. The meeting spaces include an 1,100-square-foot meeting room with natural light and a board room complete with the latest technology. The indoor and outdoor pool area too have large decks to accommodate that cocktail party or intimate gathering.

In addition, the Coral Reef Restaurant Bar and Restaurant serves up locally sourced seafood and land lovers fare complete with chef inspired dishes du jour. The horse shoe bar is a favorite among travelers and the locals.

The Deep End Pool Bar is located outside overlooking the beach and boardwalk. Great for casual day dining and cocktails.

As far as signature service and amenities, travelers can treat themselves on-property to various amenities which include a 24-hour fitness center and heated indoor pool; complimentary WI-FI is offered in all guest rooms and public areas; one complimentary parking spot is available per guest room; an outdoor activity pool with a lazy river; and extra large suites with a full kitchen and bathroom with two sinks, Jacuzzi and private oceanfront balcony

The Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites is also part of IHG rewards a guest-loyalty program for IHG brands.