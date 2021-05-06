Sundays: Berlin Farmers Market

Main Street will be closed every Sunday through September from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in downtown Berlin. A producers only market featuring produce, flowers, baked goods, art and homemade products. Free parking.

May 7-8: Vaccinations At Springfest

The Worcester County Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics near the food tent at Springfest in the Inlet parking lot on Friday and Saturday, May 7-8. Visit worcesterhealth.org to schedule appointments or call 667-253-2140.

May 8: Author Featured

Local author Diana McDonough will be featured at the Greyhound Indie Bookstore and Art Gallery from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. When writing her first book, “Stuck in the Onesies,” McDonough had no idea how relevant the subject matter of race would be in 2020. The book shows how our country struggled to right wrongs, sometimes succeeding and oftentimes, not. “My Mother’s Apprentice” is the sequel to Stuck in the Onesies and tells the daughters’ story. One becomes a sensation in the 1970s reggae revolution in Jamaica and the other, a housewife and writer. Abortion and addiction complicate the survival of their friendship.

May 7-9: Springfest

The Inlet will host the 30th Anniversary Springfest Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Event features delicious food, live entertainment and unique arts and crafts.

May 7-9: Jazz & Blues, Art & Booths

The Berlin Chamber of Commerce will hold a scaled back version of its former Jazz and Blues Bash, featuring a three-day celebration of live jazz and blues music, wine, beer, spirts and food offerings. Live music will be offered throughout the weekend. A one-day art show and sale will be held Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. www.berlinchamber.org

May 8: Maryland Coast Bike Festival

Saturday, May 8, community members are invited to join the inaugural Maryland Coast Bike Festival, a day-long celebration that starts and ends at the West Ocean City Commercial Harbor. a series of bike rides, and participants can register for any of the three routes. The Island Ride (17 miles) features a family friendly loop that explores the area around Assateague Island, while the Surf & Turf (35 miles) and Metric Century (62 miles) loops around Assateague Island and the scenic back country of Worcester County. The rides will begin and end at the harbor, which will feature live music, food, craft beer, vendors, and paddleboard, skateboard and electric bike demonstrations. Online sign-ups are also open for cleanup volunteers and event vendors. Fees will be waived for local businesses. For more information, visit marylandcoastbikefestival.com.

May 8: Safe Boating Course

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering a one-day virtual Maryland Safe Boating Course, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Cost is $20.00. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email: CGAUXOC-@Gmail.com.

May 13: Derby Day Tea

Poplar Hill Mansion will host a special Derby Day Tea on May 13, 2021 at 11:30 a.m., as we celebrate the Run for the Roses. Don your best Derby Day hat and join us for some Kentucky food favorites including Fruit Cup with Mint Julep Dressing, Hot Brown Sandwiches, Benedictine Cucumber Spread Sandwiches, Deviled Eggs, Ham Scones with Bourbon Sugar and Apple Butter, Derby Day Pie, Kentucky Jam Cupcakes, and Race Day Hat Cookies, all while sipping hot or iced tea. There will be a special prize for best hat. The cost of the tea is $2 per person. RSVP is required and seating is limited for social distancing guidelines. Masks must be worn entering the Mansion, but may be removed at your seat. All proceeds go towards the preservation of Salisbury’s oldest house. Call 410-749-1776 to reserve seats or for more information.

May 13, 20, 27: Diabetes Education

The Atlantic General Diabetes Center at Atlantic General Hospital will be offering diabetes self-management education classes through three, three hour sessions. From 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the sessions will address blood glucose monitor-

ing, foot care, nutrition, exercise, and other self-management skills to help individuals better manage their diabetes. A family member is invited to attend. The program is recognized by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) for quality education, and program staff includes a registered nurse and a registered dietitian, both of whom are certified diabetes educators.

May 14: 2nd Friday

From 5-8 p.m., 2nd Fridays in Berlin are back with a new vibe. Live outdoor and indoor music, kids’ art, shops open late, plenty of restaurants offering outdoor dining.

May 20: NAACP Meeting

Worcester County NAACP will host a Zoom meeting at 6 pm. hosted by Larry Ryan, Worcester NAACP Executive Director for Environmental & Climate Justice. The title of the presentation is “How Climate and Racial Justice intersect.” Look for Zoom link information on Worcester County NAACP Facebook page. 410-213-1956

May 20-23: Spring Cruisin

Car show featuring hot rods, customs, classics, street machines, muscle cars and more. Thursday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

May 22: Safe Boating Week

The Ocean City Coast Guard Auxiliary will be hosting an event on the Boardwalk from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. to celebrate National Safe Boating Week. The auxiliary will be at Trimper’s on South 1st Street. Members of the auxiliary will be demonstrating knot tying, line heaving and proper fitting life vest. “Coastie,” the remote-control teaching boat, will be there as well as a Coast Guard vessel, and more.

May 29: Kiwanis Car Show

The first Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Car Show will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Ocean Pines Veterans Memorial Park. Registration is $15 per entrant, 9-10 a.m. There will be judged classes, trophies and awards. Food concessions.

May 28-31: United Beams Of Light

Thirteen beams of light will be displayed at dusk at N. Division Street in Ocean City to serve as a beacon for military personnel killed in service.

May 31: Memorial Day Event

The annual Memorial Day service in Ocean Pines will return to the Worcester County Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 31, beginning at 11 a.m. The ceremony this year will feature Salisbury Mayor Jake Day as the keynote speaker. Public parking will be available at Veterans Memorial Park on Route 589 and Cathell Road in Ocean Pines. Limited seating will be available during the event and guests are encouraged to bring chairs.