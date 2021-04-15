ALISBURY – Wicomico County Public Schools will announce its 2021 Teacher of the Year at a celebration ceremony scheduled for May 6.

Last week, Wicomico County Public Schools announced the names of semifinalists for Wicomico Teacher of the Year.

All 27 educators will now move through an extensive judging process that ends with a celebration to announce the finalists and 2021 Wicomico County Teacher of the Year.

“The annual Wicomico Teacher of the Year celebration will be held during Teacher Appreciation Week,” a statement reads. “Details are still to be determined, but the event will be held outdoors with fewer guests than in a typical year in order to observe physical distancing and capacity guidelines. Among the attendees will be 2020 Teacher of the Year semifinalists and the 2020 Rising Star, whose celebration was not held last spring due to the pandemic.”

During the Teacher of the Year celebration, to be held on May 6, the semifinalists with the four highest scores will be named finalists. From those finalists, officials will announce the new Wicomico County Teacher of the Year. An outstanding second-year teacher will be named the 2021 Rising Star that same evening.

Semifinalists for this year’s Wicomico County Teacher of the Year award include Kristina Powell, Beaver Run Elementary, Dawn Littleton, Bennett Middle, Patricia Sims, Charles H. Chipman Elementary, Donna Chalmers, Choices Academy, Lisa Littleton, Delmar Elementary, Kirsten Biddle, East Salisbury Elementary, Anna Krider, Fruitland Intermediate, Kelsey Murphy, Fruitland Primary, Jenna Purnell, Glen Avenue Elementary, Ann Schuchart, James M. Bennett High, Trish Baer, Mardela Middle and High, Christy Tawes, North Salisbury Elementary, Nadia Peterson, Northwestern Elementary, Brittany Wolske, Parkside High, Shelly Gilmore, Pemberton Elementary, Jodi Moore, Pinehurst Elementary, Jessica Smith, Pittsville Elementary and Middle, Dustin Thomas, Prince Street Elementary, Katie Serenyi, Salisbury Middle, Angel Wright, West Salisbury Elementary, Kristen Ballard, Westside Intermediate, Danielle Thompson, Westside Primary, Stephanie McCoy, Wicomico High, Lillian Hoffman, Wicomico Middle, Mary Lynn Mather, Willards Elementary, Pamela Mills, Birth to Five, and Beth Kaplan Wolff, English Language Support Center.

The teacher chosen to represent Wicomico County will move on to the state level competition later this year.