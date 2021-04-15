About 30 vendors specializing in all things related to homes will be on display next weekend. File Photo

OCEAN CITY – A popular home show is returning to Ocean City next week with new exhibits and an added art and craft fair.

Next weekend, the 37th Annual Home, Condo and Outdoor Show will return to the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City.

The event, hosted by Ocean Promotions, will be held in conjunction with an art and craft fair featuring a variety of gifts and accessories.

“This year’s event will be a little bit smaller because of COVID,” said Jeannette Trimper, who owns and operates Ocean Promotions alongside her husband, Brooks. “We have 29 home exhibitors and 35 art exhibitors so there will still be a lot of great vendors there, anywhere from roofing to landscaping.”

Organizers say the home show will feature new products, basic home services and ideas for remodeling. Attendees will be able to talk with contractors, decorators, landscapers and more and view demonstrations and the latest home innovations.

Exhibit booths will also feature products and services from local businesses.

“While some exhibitors are franchises, a majority are small, local vendors,” Trimper said, “and small, local vendors need all the help they can get right now.”

Last year, the 2020 Home, Condo and Outdoor Show was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trimper said this year’s event will include temperature checks, mask requirements and social distancing.

“The floor plan has been redesigned in order to allow for greater social distancing and empty booth spaces between each vendor,” she added.

Trimper encouraged everyone to attend this year’s show.

“We understand the housing industry is booming and home improvement is through the roof …,” she said. “We’re here to help people make their ideas come to fruition and make their dreams come true.”

The Home, Condo and Outdoor Show will take place April 23-25. Doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, and 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 25.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5, and kids under the age of 13 are free. For more information, visit www.oceanpromotions.info or email events@oceanpromotions.info.

“We are eager to get things working toward ‘back to normal,’ though I know it’s not going to be normal for a while …,” Trimper said, noting that more vendors have expressed interest in returning for the fall home show. “We will hopefully get back to our full glory either in the fall or next spring.”