Weapons, False Alarm Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Salisbury man was arrested last weekend for carrying a replica handgun and other weapons along with drugs, and later had false alarm charges tacked on for calling Ocean City EMS to his booking cell for a fake medical emergency.

Last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a bar on Wicomico Street for a reported suspicious person. Dispatchers advised a male had been inside the bar and disrupting other guests. The male suspect was also bragging about possessing a handgun while inside the bar, according to police reports.

Ocean City Communications was able to locate the suspect, later identified as Eric Parker, 41, of Salisbury, on the City Watch cameras walking north on the Boardwalk. OCPD officers arrived on the scene and were provided with a picture of Parker. Dispatchers reported Parker had made his way to a different bar on the Boardwalk at Talbot Street.

OCPD officers responded to the area and located Parker walking on Talbot Street, according to police reports. Parker was detained in handcuffs while officers investigated the situation and he reportedly asked them, “Is this about the gun?” OCPD officers searched Parker and located what they believed at first was a Glock 19 handgun tucked in the center of his waistband. Officers also located a spring-assisted knife clipped to the inside of Parker’s pants pocket, according to police reports.

Parker reportedly told the officers the handgun was just a replica BB gun and that later proved to be the case. The weapon was black in color and had the look and feel of an authentic Glock handgun, according to police reports. The replica reportedly even had the marking “officially licensed product of Glock” on it.

When asked where his wallet was, Parker reportedly told officers it was in his rear pants pocket. However, when the officers checked the pocket, they discovered a black-and-while Snake Bite conducted electrical weapon, or taser. A further search revealed amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills, according to police reports.

Parker was arrested on weapons violations and transported to the Public Safety Building. While in booking, Parker’s speech became incoherent and booking personnel requested Ocean City EMS. However, Parker told personnel he had been drinking and using marijuana earlier in the evening and that he just wanted to go to sleep, according to police reports. Ocean City EMS signed a treatment refusal form and cleared the scene.

A short time later, the arresting officers was advised Parker had requested Ocean City EMS to return to evaluate him. According to police reports, Parker requested EMS because he was vomiting all over himself. The arresting officer returned to the booking facility and could hear Parker screaming from his holding cell. The officer observed Parker with vomit on himself, as well as vomit on the floor inside his cell, underneath the door and on the floor outside of his cell, according to police reports.

Parker was reportedly yelling and EMS and OCPD personnel when the arresting officer returned. When asked what his medical complaint was, he replied, at first, he needed to see his daughter. He then deviated from that statement and told the officer, “I better get released on recognizance,” according to police reports.

When pressed further, Parker reportedly told the officer “I you opened this door, I’d [expletive deleted] you up.” Ocean City EMS was still waiting at the cell door, but did not want to enter because Parker was so angry and irate. When asked again why he requested emergency medical assistance, Parker reportedly responded simply “Your mom.”

He was charged with numerous weapons possession counts and causing a false alarm by calling Ocean City EMS back without a valid medical emergency.

x

Drugs, Weapons Found

OCEAN CITY — Two western Maryland women were arrested on multiple drugs and weapons charges last weekend after allegedly being found passed out in a downtown municipal parking lot.

Around 1:47 a.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the downtown area observed two females passed out in a vehicle at a municipal parking lot. One female, later identified as Alyson Leoffler, 28, of Frederick, Md., was reportedly asleep in the driver’s seat with her head resting on the vehicle’s steering wheel. The other female, identified as Tiffany Loudamy, 33, of Hagerstown, was sleeping in the passenger seat with the seat reclined, according to police reports.

The officer reportedly observed two separate burnt glass smoking pipes in the passenger compartment of the vehicle. The officer also observed loose marijuana and a metal tool on Loudamy’s leg and observed Leoffler to be holding a hand-rolled marijuana cigarette, according to police reports.

While the officer attempted to wake the two suspects, they each opened and closed their eyes several times while leaning back and forth in their seats, according to police reports. Because of their behavior and the drug paraphernalia visible in the vehicle, the officer believed the two suspects could be overdosing, according to police reports, and called Ocean City EMS to respond.

When the officer knocked on the window, Leoffler reportedly woke up immediately and she was asked to step out of the vehicle and if she needed EMS. Leoffler reportedly told the officer she was fine, but the officer noted in the report she could barely walk and was clearly under the influence, according to police reports.

Both Leoffler and Loudamy were ultimately detained in handcuffs. A search of Leoffler’s person revealed an assisted-opening knife, a bag of suspected marijuana and suspected heroin. A search of the vehicle reportedly revealed two more fixed-blade knives, two used syringes, one in a purse and one in the passenger door pocket, a metal spoon containing suspected heroin residue, suspected cocaine and other weapons. All in all, OCPD officers located as many as 10 knives in the passenger compartment of the vehicle, including a mix of assisted-opening and fixed-blade knives.

According to police reports, both Leoffler and Loudamy admitted to officers on the scene they had used heroin and crack cocaine. Both were arrested and charged with multiple counts of drug possession, paraphernalia possession and weapons.

x

Guilty Pleas In Theft Scheme

OCEAN CITY — Two men, charged with multiple counts last June after allegedly rummaging through vehicles and using stolen credit cards on a shopping spree around the resort, each pleaded guilty last week to rogue and vagabond and sentenced to one year, which was then suspended.

Around 7 a.m. last June 11, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a complaint from a victim who reported someone had rummaged through her unlocked vehicle and had stolen her credit card. The credit card had been used without her authorization at a convenience store on 83rd Street and was charged over $400.

The officer went to the convenience store and reviewed surveillance video footage of three male suspects purchasing several pre-paid Visa gift cards using a credit card before leaving on foot. The OCPD officer continued the investigation.

Around 11:15 p.m., another OCPD officer responded to a condo parking lot at 93rd Street for reports of several other vehicle break-ins involving at least three separate victims. One victim told police $800 in cash along with three credit or debit cards had been stolen from his vehicle. The victim told police his credit cards had been used at a Royal Farms store, a motel and a bicycle rental business. In addition, that victim’s cards had been used in West Ocean City at Nike, Staples and Bed, Bath and Beyond. The total initial amount charged to the victim’s credit cards was over $2,400.

A second victim reported three of his credit cards had been stolen from his vehicle and had been used at Royal Farms to the tune of over $700. Another couple reported to police their vehicle had been rummaged through, but nothing had been taken. However, one of those victims was able to provide police with video surveillance showing two males walk past a condo unit around 5:25 a.m. wearing the same clothing as the suspects in the surveillance video in the original case.

OCPD officers went to the scooter rental company and learned a suspect identified as Julian Davidson, 23, of Clinton, Md., had rented a scoot coupe and paid $363 with a credit card belonging to one of the victims. Another suspect, identified a Darrian Tabbs, 24, of Washington, D.C., was listed as a passenger on the rental agreement.

OCPD officers next went to the motel and learned an “Alonta” Tabbs had rented a room for around $110 using one of the credit cards reported stolen. Police were able to obtain vehicle information including a tag number connected to Davidson from the motel.

OCPD officers learned Davidson and Tabbs had been stopped and detained earlier that morning on Bering Road after it had been reported they were going into driveways and looking into cars, according to police reports.

Around 1:20 p.m., an OCPD officer was in the area of the scooter rental business when he observed the suspects’ vehicle in an adjacent parking lot and detained them. One of the original investigating officers responded and identified Davidson and Tabbs as the suspects in the earlier surveillance video.

In the vehicle, OCPD officers located several pre-paid gift cards with receipts from that day’s date along with new, still-in-the-box athletic shoes and clothing from an outlet store in West Ocean City. Each of the suspects were charged with multiple counts of credit card theft.

Last week, Davidson and Tabbs each pleaded guilty to one count of rogue and vagabond. Each was sentenced to one year, which was then suspended. Each was placed on supervised probation for 18 months.