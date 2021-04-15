BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital Foundation is planning a modified version of its Anniversary Celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual celebration is the hospital’s largest fundraising event of the year, which commemorates the opening of the local hospital in 1993.

“As we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our community, we have reimagined the 28th Anniversary Celebration as, ‘The Party to Which You Give, but Don’t Go’ and your support of this year’s fundraiser is more important than ever,” said Michael Franklin, president and CEO of Atlantic General Hospital. “The healthcare industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and our local hospital is no exception. Throughout the pandemic, it has become increasingly evident that supporting our healthcare workers and ensuring the future of quality healthcare at Atlantic General Hospital is so critical for our community.”

In lieu of an in-person event, the fundraiser will rely on sponsorships and donations of its invitees. The elimination of the overhead expenses of a traditional in-person party will allow all funds raised to go directly to support Atlantic General Hospital’s mission to provide a coordinated care system with access to quality care, personalized service and education to create a healthy community.

Bob Kelly, president of Bil-Jac Foods, also known as Kelly Foods Corporation, finds great value in donating to the community hospital and has signed on to be title sponsor again this year. The continued endorsement has been important to him and his family for years. This year marks Kelly Food’s 17th consecutive year as Legacy Sponsor. Kelly Foods and the Kelly family have contributed more than $189,000 to Atlantic General Hospital since 2004, with plans to continue the family tradition of giving to the local community hospital as an annual sponsor of Atlantic General Hospital’s Anniversary Celebration.

Kelly’s father always believed it was important to give back to the community and he demonstrated this by contributing financially, in addition to volunteering his time to serve the local hospital in their hometown of Medina, Ohio.

“When I moved to the Eastern Shore in the 1970s, I remember what it was like when there was no hospital in Worcester County. A local community hospital is not something that should be taken for granted. I encourage our community members to help support our local hospital in any way possible, especially during such trying times,” said Kelly.

Bob Kelly’s father, Bill, and Bill’s brother, Jack, founded Bil-Jac Foods in 1947 based on their passion to help dogs thrive by improving their nutrition through the best combination of ingredients, vitamins and minerals. Although the Kelly Foods headquarters is located in Medina, Ohio, they also have a presence in Berlin with their pet food plant located half a mile from Atlantic General Hospital.

Additional event sponsorships are available. To purchase online, please visit www.agh.care/anniversary. All proceeds benefit Atlantic General Hospital Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, and all gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. For more information, please contact Joy Stokes, Event Coordinator, at jstokes@atlanticgeneral.org or by calling the Foundation office at (410) 641-9671.