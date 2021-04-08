April 9: Bingo Is Back

After a tough year, the Knights of Columbus on 99th Street behind St. Luke’s will bring back its weekly Bin-

go night on Friday nights. Doors open at 5 p.m. and with bingo starting at 6:30 p.m. Social distancing and masking rules in effect. 410-524-7994.

April 9: 2nd Friday In Berlin

2nd Fridays in Berlin are back with a new vibe from 5-8 p.m. Live outdoor and indoor music, kids art, shops open late, plenty of restaurants offering outdoor dining as well as desserts.

April 9: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will host from 4-6:30 p.m. carryout only. One crab cake dinner with green beans, baked potato and cole slaw, $12; two crab cake dinner, $20; and $8 crab cake sandwich.

April 10: Oyster Fritter Sandwich

Sons of the American Legion Post 123 will hold from 2 p.m. until sold out at 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd, Berlin. Carryout or eat in with a legion member. Public welcome. Cost is $9.

April 10-11: Kids Create

Art projects will be organized by the Art League of Ocean City at Trimper Rides. All-day rides available for $20 open at noon.

April 15: NAACP Guest Speaker

Tidal Health Pulmonary and Critical Care Physician Dr. Jacques Cona-

way will be the guest speaker for the Worcester County NAACP Zoom meeting. Conaway specializes in sleep disorders. Email judymarieh55-

@gmail.com for Zoom link.

April 17: Chicken & Dumplings

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will be holding a “Chicken & Dumplin’” carryout only at the main station. 5-7 p.m. Chicken, dumplings, green beans and sweet potatoes. Cost is $13 and $7 for an additional pint of dumplings. Call ahead by April 14 to have your carryout ready 619-922-9950.

April 17: Walk With A Doctor

Educate, exercise and empower during the virtual “Walk with a Doc” at 9 a.m. on the Atlantic General Hospital Facebook page, where there will be a short presentation by neurologist Dr. Preeti Yonker, who will discuss Parkinson’s disease. You can then walk wherever you want and share your selfies on social media with the hashtag #walkedwithagh.

April 17: Bikers Food Drive

The public is invited to join the Bikers Without Borders Foundation from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Food Lion in Ocean Pines for the Fill-the-Truck Food Drive. Members will be collecting canned goods, nonperishable food items, and monetary donations for local food banks.

April 17: Drive-Thru Luncheon

Powellville United Methodist Church, located at 35606 Mt. Hermon Road, will offer a drive-thru luncheon 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. featuring oyster fritter sandwiches, chicken salad sandwiches and homemade soups. Platters available. No preorders.

April 17-18: Kids Build

Trimper Rides will welcome kids to take a look at construction vehicles up close and design their own skyscraper. All-day rides available for $20 open at noon.

April 22-25: The Wall That Heals

The Worcester County Veterans Memorial in Ocean Pines will host The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C, at 2 p.m. daily.

April 24: Church Rummage Sale

From 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Ocean City Presbyterian Church will host at 1301 Philadelphia Avenue. Wear masks and social distance.

April 24-25: Kids Unite

Trimper Rides will hold safety education and demonstrations featuring first responders and their vehicles. All-day rides available for $20 open at noon.

May 1: May Day Celebration

The Ocean Pines Garden Club will host its 3rd Annual May Day Community Celebration on May 1, rain or shine. It is your chance to show your community support by creating a beautiful basket of fresh flowers and display it in a way that it is visible from the street. The only rule is the basket must contain fresh flowers and greens. Place a zip lock bag near your creation that contains five copies of your name, address and the inspiration for your creation for the judges. Judges will visit displays between 9:30 and 12:30. Baskets will be judged on condition, distinction, originality, color harmony and design, balance and proportion. All participants will receive certificates of appreciation and winners will receive ribbons.

May 13, 20, 27: Diabetes Education

The Atlantic General Diabetes Center at Atlantic General Hospital will be offering diabetes self-management education classes through three, three hour sessions. From 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the sessions will address blood glucose monitoring, foot care, nutrition, exercise, and other self-management skills to help individuals better manage their diabetes. A family member is invited to attend. The program is recognized by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) for quality education, and program staff includes a registered nurse and a registered dietitian, both of whom are certified diabetes educators.

May 29: Kiwanis Car Show

The first Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Car Show will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Ocean Pines Veterans Memorial Park. Registration is $15 per entrant, 9-10 a.m. There will be judged classes, trophies and awards. Food concessions.