OCES Holds Annual Care For Pets Drive

by
OCES Holds Annual Care For Pets Drive

Ocean City Elementary School recently held its annual Worcester County Humane Society Care for Pets Drive. Students, faculty and staff collected $1,676 as well as many donations of cat and dog treats and toys. Pictured with some of the school’s Humane Society donations are third graders, from left, Christian Winter, Brooklyn DelliGatti, Veronica Randall, Fallon Webster and David Banach. Submitted Photos