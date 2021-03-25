Sixth Grader Sends “Thank You” Gift To Faculty & Staff At BIS

Sixth grade student Lexi O’Hara purchased snacks as a “Thank You” treat for the faculty and staff at Berlin Intermediate School. She had the giftbox delivered to the school as a surprise. O’Hara gave the front office notice to be expecting a package, upon its arrival a gift note from her was inside, saying, “You guys deserve it, having to work with all of these children.”