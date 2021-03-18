NEWARK – Worcester County Public Schools will announce its 2021 Teacher of the Year during a virtual celebration scheduled for next week.

On Friday, March 26, Worcester County Public Schools will a virtual ceremony to announce the school system’s finalists and 2021 Worcester County Teacher of the Year.

In a school board meeting this week, Superintendent Lou Taylor encouraged the community to tune in to the livestream at 6 p.m.

“Later this month, while we would have loved to have held our Teacher of the Year celebration in all its glory, we will instead be holding a livestream celebration the same evening,” he said. “I hope all of you will join us on our website, www.worcesterk12.org, and on our social media channels Friday, March 26, at 6 p.m. to celebrate this remarkable group of educators … These teachers are outstanding examples of high-quality teaching occurring in our classrooms throughout this great school system.”

Leading up to next Friday’s Teacher of the Year celebration, the school system will use its social media platforms to highlight the educators who comprise the 2021 WCPS Teacher of the Year cohort.

Candidates for this year’s Worcester County Teacher of the Year award include Mia Byrd, Snow Hill Elementary School, Beverly Hart, Pocomoke Middle School, Catherine Herr, Ocean City Elementary School, Cara Kurtz, Snow Hill Middle School, Kurt Marx, Stephen Decatur High School, Ellen Masters, Berlin Intermediate School, Melissa Reid, Buckingham Elementary School, Stacey Russell, Cedar Chapel Special School, Aarti Sangwan, Worcester Technical High School, Jennifer Taylor, Pocomoke High School, Nicholas Traud, Snow Hill High School, Lauren Walker, Pocomoke Elementary School, Laura Wheeler, Showell Elementary School, Caleb Wilson, Stephen Decatur Middle School.

The teacher chosen to represent Worcester County will move on to the state level competition later this year.