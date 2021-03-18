OCEAN CITY — The 5th Annual Ocean City Film Festival continues next weekend with a special outdoor event to bring people together while socially distanced. The festival will hold a Drive-In Weekend on March 26-27, with three showings on Friday and Saturday at the Ocean City Inlet Parking Lot, where attendees will view films safely from their private cars.

Friday, March 26, at 8 p.m. is Local’s Night featuring two locally-produced films. First up is a music video, “Sheena Doesn’t Mind,” by Berlin natives and sister-and-brother team Emmi and Tate Shockley. The feature film is “Reggie’s Forest,” directed and produced by Dave Messick of Unscene Productions. This is a new cut of the film that premiered at the 2020 Film Festival about local Reggie Mariner and the preservation of his 600-acre forest in Worcester County.

The Saturday matinee on March 27 at 3 p.m. features eight award-winning short films from the 5th Annual OC Film Festival, plus this year’s Best Feature award winner, “The Lights of Baltimore,” by Parisian movie maker, Dr. Sabrina Bouarour.

Saturday night, March 27, at 8 p.m. is horror night. Mardela Springs native and WBOC alumnus Eric Walter’s movie, “My Amityville Horror,” features the story of the family who lived in the notorious house of horror.

Tickets are $25 per car per showing, and there is a limit of 200 cars per showing. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at OCMDFilmFestival.com. Showings are weather permitting, and no refunds will be issued. Gates open one hour prior to showtime. Films are not rated, and viewer discretion is advised.