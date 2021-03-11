Attendees are pictured in observation during a previous stop of the Wall That Heals, a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. File Photo

BERLIN — The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be hosted in Ocean Pines by the Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation from April 22-25 at 1 p.m.

The wall will be set up in Memorial Park in Ocean Pines over the long weekend.

The Worcester County Veterans Memorial committee, which overseeing the event, is seeking volunteers, who will each be trained to guide visitors through the exhibit.

“This is a historic opportunity for our area, and we’re asking for volunteers to help make the experience memorable for our visitors,” Veterans Memorial Foundation President Marie Gilmore said. “Anyone who volunteers will also have the unique opportunity of being a vital part of this once-in-a-lifetime exhibit, which honors the sacrifice of our Vietnam Veterans.”

The committee needs volunteers from Wednesday, April 21 at 2 p.m., through Sunday, April 25 at 1 p.m. Some overnight shifts may also be available.

Most volunteer shifts are for four hours — 8 a.m. to noon, noon to 4 p.m., and 4-8 p.m.

To be a part of this historic experience, contact Frank Bolen, volunteer coordinator, at 302-245-5216 or email frankieb@mchsi.com.

For more information on the Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation or the Wall That Heals exhibit, visit www.opvets.org.