Buckingham K-Kids Make Baskets For Nursing Home Residents

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City sponsors five Kiwanis Student Leadership Clubs (SLC) in Northern Worcester County.  The clubs learn about community services and how to do them.  Each club has advisors.  One is from the school and the other is from the parent club.  Buckingham Elementary School is a club for young students with other clubs available as the students matriculate through the school system. Pictured are Buckingham Elementary School K-Kids members with club teacher advisor Tonya Jones. The club’s project is making baskets for residents of the Berlin Nursing Home containing hand painted mug, cozy socks, handmade ornament, tie dyed mask and cards. Submitted Photos