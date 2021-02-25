SALISBURY – The Delmarva Shorebirds will kick off its 2021 season in May as the member of a new league.

Last Thursday, the Delmarva Shorebirds announced its schedule for the 2021 season. The team will return for 60 home games at the Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, starting with opening night on Tuesday, May 4.

Recently, the Shorebirds accepted an invitation from the Baltimore Orioles to remain their Low-A affiliate, according to a news release. Formerly a member of the South Atlantic League, the Shorebirds will now play in the newly constructed Low-A East League, consisting of twelve teams evenly divided into three divisions with seven teams serving as first-time opponents with no previous head-to-head meetings with the Shorebirds.

Joining the Shorebirds in the North Division are the Fredericksburg Nationals (Washington Nationals), Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians) and Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) who all previously played in the Advanced-A Carolina League.

“We have enjoyed a terrific partnership with the Orioles for the past 25 years and we are excited to continue to help develop the O’s stars of tomorrow on their journey to Camden Yards,” Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters said. “Every year, the Orioles provide first-class talent on and off the field and we look forward to continuing to create fun, affordable, family entertainment, while helping grow our Delmarva community.”

Last year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Major League Baseball (MLB) informed Minor League Baseball (MiLB) it would not be providing its affiliated teams with players for the 2020 season. As a result, the playing season for MiLB teams – including the Delmarva Shorebirds – was shelved.

In preparation for its 2021 season, officials said investments in new protective measures have been made at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium to ensure the safety of fans, staff and players.

“While we currently are still under a limited capacity in adherence with state health guidelines, we are committed to implementing all our new protective measures immediately to ensure we are prepared to keep fans safe right now and as our capacity grows,” Bitters said. “Our community and fan base has always been a top priority and we are looking forward to welcoming fans back for Shorebirds baseball in 2021.”

The Shorebirds will continue to monitor and adhere to all regulations while keeping fans updated with the latest information as soon as it becomes available, according to the news release. In the coming weeks, the Shorebirds will be reaching out through separate communication to all partners, season ticket holders, groups, silver sluggers, individual ticket holders, staff, and fans regarding next steps.