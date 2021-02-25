BERLIN – The Blood Bank of Delmarva is seeking the community’s support to replenish its blood supply.

As a result of recent snow storms and freezing temperatures, the Blood Bank of Delmarva reports the region is experiencing a severe strain on the blood supply.

Since March, the organization has suffered from a deficit in blood donations as nearly all high schools, colleges, offices and community groups have had to cancel their blood drives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, mobile blood drive donations are 43% of pre-pandemic levels.

Officials said the winter weather has made collecting blood even more difficult. The Blood Bank of Delmarva’s inventory of O-positive and B-positive red blood cells is especially low.

“Winters are typically a difficult time of the year for blood collections, however this winter has been extraordinarily hard with the COVID-19 pandemic and the record snowfall keeping folks indoors,” said Andrea Cefarelli, senior executive director of donor recruitment and marketing. “Our community always comes together for each other and right now we need your help to replenish the blood supply.”

The Blood Bank of Delmarva will be giving blood donors the chance to get free antibody testing at any of its fixed donor centers and area mobile drives throughout the month of February, officials said.

The organization is also taking extra precautions to help prevent person-to-person spread of COVID-19.

People are not eligible to donate if they’re experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms.

Additional information on donor eligibility and COVID-19 precautions will be available at delmarvablood.org.

Donations are by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling 1-888-8-BLOOD-8, or visiting the Blood Bank of Delmarva website.

“Please make an appointment to donate – you could be saving a life,” Cefarelli said.