SALISBURY — After receiving hundreds of submissions from talented writers, the Eastern Shore Literacy Association (ESLA) announced the finalists in the 2021 Young Authors’ Contest, including 17 students from six schools of Wicomico County Public Schools.

Students in grades 1-12 submitted an original writing artifact that was judged using a blind scoring method to determine finalists. Finalists are individuals who have finished in the top three in their respective category – poetry or short story – and grade level.

Students from Wicomico County Public Schools who are finalists are listed alphabetically by last name in each grade and category. The order shown below does not reflect the placement where student authors finished in the contest, and does not list winners from outside Wicomico County Public Schools. Placement awards will be announced later this week.

Grade 3, Poetry: Samantha G. Martinenza, North Salisbury Elementary

Grade 3, Short Story: Reese Bradford, Glen Avenue Elementary; Jeremy Quan, North Salisbury Elementary

Grade 6, Short Story: Charlotte Malone, Salisbury Middle

Grade 7, Poetry: Abigail Saulitis, Salisbury Middle

Grade 7, Short Story: Abigail Saulitis, Salisbury Middle

Grade 8, Poetry: Alana Duffy, Bennett Middle; Jessica Thomas, Bennett Middle

Grade 8, Short Story: Carter Sollars, Bennett Middle

Grade 10, Poetry: Emily Garlock, James M. Bennett High

Grade 10, Short Story: Henna Parmar, James M. Bennett High; Merin Thomas, James M. Bennett High

Grade 11, Poetry: Cristina Avanessian, James M. Bennett High; Maya Matava, James M. Bennett High

Grade 11, Short Story: Shannon Cottingham, Mardela Middle and High; Rosy Gao, James M. Bennett High; Katie Mitchell, James M. Bennett High

Grade 12, Poetry: Sophia Smith, James M. Bennett High