SALISBURY – Community members will have an opportunity to share their thoughts on two draft calendars for the 2021-2022 school year.

Last week, Kim Miles, Wicomico County Public Schools’ assistant superintendent for student and family services, presented the Wicomico County Board of Education with two draft calendars for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The first calendar, Draft A, features a post-Labor Day start of Sept. 7 and an end date of June 14, while the second calendar, Draft B, features a pre-Labor Day start of Aug. 30 and an end date of June 8.

“I would like to thank the committee that worked on the development of these two draft calendars,” she said. “My reason for being before you today is to seek your approval to post for public review and comment the two drafts.”

In addition to the start and end dates, Miles told board members last week the two calendars varied in the timing of professional days. She noted, however, that the Thanksgiving break, winter break and spring break were scheduled for the same days in both drafts.

“The changes that are noted in relation to ending dates for marking terms will be the professional days that follow those end term dates,” she said. “Another change from the past is our professional days following a marking term will be planned at this point as virtual learning in the morning with professional development in the afternoon. We believe there is great benefit for students and for staff. It’s definitely a time saver.”

Miles also noted that make-up dates for inclement weather also varied across both drafts. Draft A, she noted had make-up days scheduled for Dec. 20, April 14 and June 15, while Draft B had make-up days scheduled for Dec. 20, June 9 and June 10.

“We are seeking board approval to be able to present these drafts and post it on our website accompanied by a survey that will help us gather input not only on which calendar is preferred by each individual responding, but as well as an open narrative response, or comment box, with additional input,” she said.

After further discussion, the board voted unanimously to approve the first reading of the draft calendars for the 2021-2022 school year.

The survey for both calendars will be posted on the school system’s website, www.wcboe.org.