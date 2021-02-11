Berlin Planning Comm. Tables Auto Zone Site Plan Approval; Store Planned For Old McDonald’s Site BERLIN – Town officials delayed approval of plans for an Auto Zone on Route 50 to give the developer time to improve the appearance of the store.The Berlin Planning Commission tabled a decision regarding a site plan for an Auto Zone near the intersection of Route 50 and Seahawk Road. Commission members asked developers to… Read more »

Berlin Chamber Organizes First 'Hearts For Heroes' Weekend BERLIN – A new "Hearts for Heroes" promotion is giving local shops a chance to honor the pandemic's essential workers this weekend.The Berlin Chamber of Commerce is hosting Hearts for Heroes Feb. 12-15. Participating businesses will display hearts in their windows to show support for local heroes while offering special prices and promotions."We want to…

Big Flag Could Return To OC Memorial Day Weekend; Grand Summer Season Kickoff Eyed OCEAN CITY — Cautiously optimistic there will be some semblance of a return to normalcy by then, resort officials this week discussed tentative plans for a Memorial Day celebration, including the return of the giant American flag on the beach.Last year, in the midst of the COVID pandemic, Memorial Day weekend passed quietly and unceremoniously…