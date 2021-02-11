Things I Like – February 12, 2021

A great movie based off an even better book

Celebrities who leave huge tips

Hot burgers fresh off the grill

Scanning magazine covers at a store

A sunny day after a snow storm

Hand-written thank you notes

Good news at a doctor’s appointment

The joy in a dog chasing a ball on the beach

Old album collections

Memorial services who celebrate the deceased

A well-timed storm on a ski trip

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.