BERLIN – A new “Hearts for Heroes” promotion is giving local shops a chance to honor the pandemic’s essential workers this weekend.

The Berlin Chamber of Commerce is hosting Hearts for Heroes Feb. 12-15. Participating businesses will display hearts in their windows to show support for local heroes while offering special prices and promotions.

“We want to encourage folks to take a break, get some fresh air, and come to Berlin,” said Steve Frene, deputy director of the Berlin Chamber of Commerce. “All of our shops and restaurants are open, operating safely and are ready to show some love.”

Frene said the idea of a promotion that combined Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day was something he and his wife had latched onto when they used to own the Victorian Charm retail store. As current head of the chamber, he suggested a variation of that promotion for Berlin’s downtown businesses to do together in recognition of those who have worked so hard during the pandemic.

“Now, the word hero has new meaning and includes a large group of essential workers and essential customers,” Frene said. “I started thinking about all the positive feelings and possibilities associated with using the heart to symbolize our love and support for all of these folks…not just the workers but the customers too, who have followed CDC guidelines for almost a year and continued to support local businesses.”

In addition to merchant displays, Berlin Intermediate School students have provided “heartwork” that will decorate downtown shops.

The chamber has even partnered with Bank of Ocean City, Taylor Bank and First Shore Federal for an added attraction — cash giveaways. Those will take place Feb. 13 between noon and 3 p.m.

“Just look for our costumed characters; Uncle Sam and Cupid walking around downtown Berlin giving way ‘pictures of presidents’ for correct answers to trivia questions,” Frene said.

For more information visit www.BerlinChamber.org or visit the organization’s social media pages.