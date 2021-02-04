ARIES (March 21 to April 19): St. Valentine’s Day magic rules the entire week for romantic Rams and Ewes. Music, which is the food of love, is also strong. The weekend offers news both unexpected and anticipated.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your aspects favor the arts — which the Divine Bovine loves, loves, loves. Also, for those looking for romantic love, Cupid is available for requests. After all, his mother, Venus, rules your sign.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Loving commitments continue to grow stronger. Ditto budding relationships. A recent move to help start-up a new career-linked direction soon could begin to show signs of progress.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Single Moon Children might be eager to take that proverbial chance on love. But your more serious side will feel better if you take things slowly and give your moonstruck self more time.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): It’s a love fest for Leos and Leonas this week. Paired Cats might expect to be purr-fectly in sync. And with matchmaking friends, single Simbas searching for romance shouldn’t have too far to look.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): More understanding on both sides can work miracles in restoring ailing relationships to health. Make the first move, and you’ll be closer to your much-wanted reunion.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Accept the fact that you are worthy of being loved, and you’ll find proof in what is revealed to you over the course of the week. Also accept a compliment offered with great sincerity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Planning to take a new direction in life is exciting. And so is a new awareness of someone’s special affection. Expect a slow and mostly steady development of the situation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Although you might still feel you weren’t treated quite right in a recent matter, all that will work out in time. Meanwhile, enjoy the week’s special qualities and potentials.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Deciding not to give up on a troubling romantic situation helps start the healing process. Expect to find some valuable insight into yourself as things move along.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): The week is filled with positive potentials, but it’s up to you to make the right choices. The advice of someone who truly cares for you and your well-being can be priceless.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): It’s a good time to make yourself available to possibilities of the romantic kind. Already paired? Good. In that case, be sure to reassure that special person of your feelings.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your generosity gladdens the hearts of others, and you bask in their joy.

