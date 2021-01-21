OCEAN CITY — The Art League of Ocean City is inviting artists from everywhere to participate in their virtual “Love, Love, Love” art exhibition online, Feb. 5-27. The deadline for entries is Feb. 1.

The Art League is asking artists to explore the question: What does love look like to you?

“This special online exhibit will bring together expressions of love in its many forms: romantic love, self love, love of a parent or child, love for your neighbor,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League, said. “In a time when we’re so divided, we’re hoping to visually show our love for each other and how love can bring us together. This is also a great opportunity for artists to have their work shown to a broader audience.”

The exhibit is open to all 18 years or older, and images of all media will be accepted. Cash prizes from $75 to $150 will be awarded. The submitted artwork will be featured on the Art League’s website and social media during February. Winners will be invited to participate in the “Best of 2021” show in December 2021.

Angela Herbert-Hodges of Salisbury will judge the entries and select the winners. A multi-talented artist, Hodges is a contemporary watercolorist who has had solo shows in New York City and Washington, D.C. She is also a Cordon Bleu Chef and coaches at the Salisbury Fencing Club.