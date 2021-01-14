Worcester Prep Students Get Creative In Holiday Giving

by
Worcester Prep Students Get Creative In Holiday Giving

At left, students in Mrs. Burg’s French 3 and 4 classes composed holiday letters written in French to residents of a senior living home in Gatineau, Québec. At right, bottom, even with a year full of challenges, the school’s creative team — made up of Lower School music director Joanie Brittingham and art teacher Mrs. Rebecca Tittermary, along with Middle/Upper School music director Christopher Buzby, and art teacher George Zaiser — coordinated efforts to produce multiple virtual programs combining art and music to share the gifts of their talented student artists and choral vocalists.  Some fifth graders are pictured with Brittingham while filming the manger scene for the virtual Lower School musical, “Just One Candle.”Students C