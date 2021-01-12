File Photo

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital officials announced they will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the elderly this Saturday, January 16, as part of Phase 1B of the state of Maryland vaccination plan.

The vaccine clinic, which will be held at the James G. Barrett Medical Office Building on Atlantic General Hospital’s campus, is open to individuals age 75 and older. The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Online registration is required through the state of Maryland’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduling website. To register, go to https://www.marylandvax.org. Officials recommend that anyone who is not comfortable filling out web forms seek the help of a friend or family member to complete the registration process.

Anyone who arrives without an appointment will not be able to get the vaccine. Please bring a driver’s license or other form of identification to your appointment.

Additionally, Saturday hours for COVID-19 testing have been expanded at the healthcare organization’s Atlantic ImmediCare urgent care clinic on 10th Street in Ocean City. Individuals can now get a test between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays. No appointment is necessary. Weekday hours for walk-in testing continue to be 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Because of high demand for testing, anyone planning to arrive after 2 p.m. during the week is asked to call ahead. The testing clinic can be reached at 410-289-0065.

Rapid tests are available for patients experiencing two or more symptoms of the coronavirus. Exposure to someone with COVID-19 is not a factor for rapid testing. If a patient does not meet the criteria to have a rapid test, they can still have the standard test. Turnaround time varies, but it can take from 48 hours to five days.

For more information, visit www.agh.care/COVID19.