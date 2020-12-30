Germantown School Community Heritage Center Donate Books To Buckingham Elementary

Germantown School Community Heritage Center (GSCHC) donated books to Buckingham Elementary to be included in the delivery of students’ lunch distribution. The books feature African American leaders and their historical significance. Pictured are Germantown Board members Bob Conner Jr., Tom Pitts and Judy Davis with Vice Principal Deshon Purnell and Curriculum Resource Teacher Laura Arenella.