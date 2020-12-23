NEWARK – Community members will have a chance to weigh in on calendar proposals for the coming school year with a survey in January.

The Worcester County Board of Education last week was presented with two calendar options for the 2021-2022 school year. The board will be provided a final recommendation in February after a community survey.

“We intend to publicize these calendar options as soon as possible alongside our traditional survey tool to give all of our stakeholders the opportunity to weigh in on what option they prefer and any suggestions they may have,” said Carrie Sterrs, the school system’s coordinator of public relations and special programs.

Sterrs presented the board with two calendar proposals last Tuesday. One is designed to end the school year as early as possible while the other includes more frequent and longer breaks. Though a committee typically convenes to create the calendar options, Sterrs said the ongoing health situation didn’t allow for that this year.

“In light of the pandemic this year and the challenges it posed to bringing our traditional calendar committee together for a hands-on work session, I’m presenting today on behalf of the superintendent two proposals that were designed to meet state and local requirements while still maintaining the spirit of the subcommittees we typically convene,” she said. “I want to note that with both proposals three inclement weather days are built into the end of the school year just as we would traditionally do.”

The first proposal begins the school year on Sept. 7 and potentially ends it June 14 (if no inclement weather days are needed).

“This proposal includes a winter break beginning on Thursday Dec. 23 and students returning on Monday Jan. 3,” Sterrs said. “Spring break is extended by only one day outside of the state mandated holidays of Good Friday and Easter Monday and potentially ends the school year on June 14.”

The second calendar option begins the school year the same day but doesn’t end it until June 21.

“You’ll see a full two-week break for winter beginning Monday Dec. 20 with students returning Jan. 3,” she said. “Spring break has also been extended for families with an early dismissal on April 12 followed by a professional day on the 13th and a full closure from Thursday April 14 through Tuesday April 19. This calendar potentially ends the school year on June 21.”

After survey results are reviewed, Sterrs will return to the board with a final recommendation in February.