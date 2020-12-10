BERLIN – Long-awaited water and sewer projections and Berlin’s annual audit highlight Monday’s town council meeting.

Monday’s regular session of the town council, scheduled for 7 p.m., is the first meeting the town will hold via Zoom. While the council will participate in the meeting via Zoom, citizens will view the meeting through a Facebook livestream, as they have for the past several months.

The agenda includes a presentation of the town’s fiscal year 2020 audit by PKS as well as water and sewer projections. Those will be presented by Jean Holloway of the Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project (SERCAP). Holloway was asked to develop the water and sewer projections in 2019 but the process was delayed by COVID-19.

“What she’s done is taken operations versus revenues and run it out for four, five, six years to show what it’s going to cost to run,” Town Administrator Jeff Fleetwood said.

The presentation is expected to include cost projections as well as recommendations for immediate, mid-range and long-term actions.

On Monday the council will also have a discussion with officials from the Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) regarding deeding property for a right of way in the area of Route 376. Fleetwood said SHA needs the town to deed property for a right of way to allow for the widening of Route 376. The issue is being discussed next week but no action would be taken until January.

Rounding out the agenda is an EDU (equivalent dwelling unit) purchase agreement with Oceans East.