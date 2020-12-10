Salvage Team Discovers WWI-Era Submarine Off OC Coast OCEAN CITY — A World War I-era submarine sent to the bottom of the sea in a bombing training mission in the 1930s was recently located on the ocean floor of the coast of Ocean City.Atlantic Wreck Salvage (AWS) and the crew of researchers on the D/V Tenacious on Thursday announced the discovery of the… Read more »

Commissioners Apologize To Upset Fire Company Officials Over CARES Act 'Runaround' SNOW HILL – Local fire company representatives pleaded with the Worcester County Commissioners this week for funding support from the CARES Act.The commissioners said at a special meeting Wednesday that county staff would meet later this week to go over each fire company's CARES request. The commitment to reviewing grant applications comes as the county's…

Berlin Fire Company's Santa Tour Expanding; Fire Truck Escort Will Be Over Two Days; Canned Goods Will Be Accepted For Spirit Kitchen BERLIN – The Berlin Fire Company announced this week the expansion of its popular annual Santa escort for next weekend.As opposed to its one-day typical event, Fire Company President David Fitzgerald said Wednesday the plan is to tour the company's entire fire coverage district with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20 beginning…