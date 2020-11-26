ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Don’t feel sheepish about looking to spend more time with that special person during the upcoming holidays. Do it because it’s the right thing to do.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Never mind letting misunderstandings repair themselves. Consider speaking up while the healing process can be shorter and sweeter and leave fewer scars.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Romance is easily awakened in the Geminian heart, especially around the happy holiday season. So go ahead and make those plans with that special someone.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Moon Children can glow with their own inner light as the holiday season magic takes hold. It’s a very special time for Cancers and Libras together. Enjoy.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): It’s a good time for you fabulous Felines to take pleasure in your special gift for, well, taking pleasure! Look for this holiday season to give you every reason to purr.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): This is a good time to let others who are in your life get a little closer to you. You’ll both find out what you’ve been missing for far too long.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Open up your eyes and see some welcome surprises you’ve missed or overlooked for too long. What you find can lead to other favorable changes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): What you expect to be potentially troublesome might simply be especially challenging and well worth your efforts to check out. Good luck!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A friendship might not seem as trustworthy as you’d like. OK. Ask your questions, get your answers and settle the matter once and for all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A family situation moves into a new area because of (or, maybe, thanks to) some decisions you might have felt you could not avoid making.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You could be cutting it very close if you hope to make those holiday plan changes in time to avoid problems. Get a friend or family member to help.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Friends show how important you are to them. Keep these precious relationships thriving. They affect much that will happen to the fabulous Fish in the new year.

BORN THIS WEEK: Time spent at home alone nurtures your mystic self. Spending your time with others nurtures them.(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.