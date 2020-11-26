Things I Like – November 27, 2020

by

Fresh air after removing a mask

Supportive teammates on a youth team

When history repeats itself

Berlin’s holiday lights contest concept

Blue sky afternoons after a cloudy morning

Leftovers that last a weekend

A moving church sermon

When my tween falls asleep early

Definitive survey results

A weekend break from social media

Successful virtual fundraisers

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.