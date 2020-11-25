Health Provider Added

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital and Health System officials recently announced a new provider has joined its behavioral health program. Diane Skolka, a board

certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner (PMHNP), provides psychiatric and behavioral health care at the Atlantic Health Center alongside psychiatrist Bryce Blanton, MD.

Skolka has 19 years of experience as a registered nurse. She has a background in critical care/post anesthesia care in addition to her previous role as a patient care coordinator in case management and population health. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Wilmington University and her master’s degree in PMHNP studies at Eastern Kentucky University.

Skolka provides diagnosis and treatment of mental disorders including, but not limited to, depressive disorders, anxiety disorders, psychotic disorders, PTSD, ADD/ADHD, and personality disorders, with use of psychopharmacology and therapy.

Her philosophy for practice is based on facilitating positive personal change and growth. She incorporates a whole person approach to care with respect to the mind-body connection.

New Surgery Center Home

SALISBURY — Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates (POA) announced Deer Pointe Surgical Center not only has a new name — POA Surgery Center — it also has a new address. POA Surgery Center is now located on Salisbury’s “S” curve at 641 South Salisbury Boulevard, which was the former location of Delmarva Surgery Center. The state-of-the-art completely remodeled surgery center includes four operating rooms as well as a pain management suite.

POA Surgery Center provides an unmatched same-day surgical experience for all orthopaedic conditions. POA Surgery Center offers a wide variety of surgical services including total joint replacement of the knee, hip, and shoulder, sports medicine, spine, hand, wrist, and elbow, fracture care, as well as pain management. These procedures are performed by the first-class, fellowship-trained, orthopaedic surgeons at POA as well as Dr. Brian Kahan for all pain management procedures.

“POA proudly partners with TidalHealth to raise the bar and offer the most advanced and comprehensive orthopaedic care on the Eastern Shore,” said POA President Dr. Thomas Brandon. “POA Surgery Center provides a warm, safe, and individualized experience for patients receiving orthopaedic surgery.”

“TidalHealth is honored to partner with POA to continue offering patients an exceptional outpatient orthopaedic surgical experience close to home,” said TidalHealth CEO Steven Leonard.

Commercial Building Sold

SALISBURY – Principal Chris Davis and Advisor Meredith Mears recently collaborated to sell a commercial building on the east side of Salisbury.

Upon their retirement, the owners of Delmarva Collections enlisted Davis to sell the property they had occupied for more than 20 years. Mears recognized the building’s redevelopment potential and quickly worked to secure a contract on behalf of a local investor and community revitalizer.

The 3,744-square-foot building is located on a bustling corridor connecting Routes 50 and 13, leading into the heart of downtown Salisbury. The building is comprised of three separate units, one of which has already been leased to a medical tenant by NAI Coastal Advisor George Merritt. The remaining two units are available for lease and total +/- 1,250 square feet, each.

The purchaser has already begun renovations on the property and plans to continue its redevelopment in the coming months.

“This property’s location and existing leasing potential propelled the vision for the investor’s redevelopment plans,” said Mears. “The units are offered for lease at below market rates, giving potential tenants the opportunity to lower their overhead costs or make that jump to expand their operations.”

The two now-vacant units offer flexible leasing terms with below market rates and options for custom build out.

Medical Group Absorbed

POCOMOKE — Blue Heron Medical Group in Pocomoke City has become part of TidalHealth. The providers will remain the same, but its name and phone number will change. The office will be TidalHealth Primary Care and its number will be 410-912-6167.

Dr. Paul Fleury, Dr. Mary Fleury and Dr. Amy Johnson have been providing expert and friendly care to families in the Pocomoke area for many years, and TidalHealth is proud to have them as part of its team. Current patients will be able to keep seeing their providers and will have access to TidalHealth’s network of hospitals, primary care, specialty providers across the Delmarva Peninsula and online medical form resources.

“In order that we could continue our 40 years of primary care services to Pocomoke and the Lower Eastern Shore, we recognized the need to partner with a larger entity,” said Dr. Paul Fleury. “We chose TidalHealth because we believe it provides us with the best opportunity to continue to provide our brand of personal care in an environment that is seamlessly connected to the most specialists and advanced medical services available on the Shore.”