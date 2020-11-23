SALISBURY – A local philanthropic organization is encouraging community members to participate in this year’s Shore Gives More campaign.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore will host its annual Shore Gives More campaign. Each year, the organization provides a one-stop donation website for individuals wishing to support participating nonprofits that serve Worcester, Wicomico and Somerset counties.

“Both the number of people contributing and the total amount raised have gone up each and every year,” said Community Foundation President Erica Joseph. “People are, in some ways, building this event into their annual giving activities. It’s also been a good way for people to learn about what organizations exist in their community.”

Each year, the Shore Gives More campaign coincides with Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving celebrated the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Using the Community Foundation’s online donation portal – shoregivesmore.org – Joseph individuals can research organizations and support local nonprofits of their choosing.

This year, 96 nonprofits will participate in the Shore Gives More campaign.

“Organizations are certainly in a position where financial support is more critical than ever,” Joseph said. “But it could also be a challenge for people to give this year. We want to encourage as much support and giving as possible because we know the value these organizations bring to the community year-round.”

The Shore Gives More campaign was first launched in 2015. In that first year, nearly $7,500 was raised for a few dozen organizations. In 2019, the event generated more than $218,000 in donations for more than 80 local nonprofits.

“It’s grown tremendously, and it’s exciting to see people get enthusiastically behind it every year.” Joseph said.

As in years past, the online donation portal will be open for 24 hours on Giving Tuesday. Beginning this week, however, participants can schedule their contributions in advance.

“If that day is not good for you, you can go online any time between now and then to schedule a contribution,” Joseph said.

As local nonprofits contend with volunteer shortages and unanticipated costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Joseph said many organizations are struggling. She noted that the Shore Gives More campaign can help.

“This year has been particularly stressful for a lot of organizations …,” she said. “There’s been more demand for their services. But at the same time, organizations have had to completely overhaul their operations.”

For more information on this year’s Shore Gives More campaign, or to donate, visit shoregivesmore.org.

“Even if they can’t participate on this day, we encourage them to keep charitable giving in mind,” Joseph said. “That could mean giving their time or donating items. It can also be doing something as fundamental as helping your neighbor.”