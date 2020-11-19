ARIES (March 21 to April 19): This year, instead of jumping into the whole holiday prep scene, move in a little at a time. You’ll appreciate the sense of control you’re more likely to enjoy.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): The separation between the Bovine’s head and heart is never as far apart as it seems. Both senses work best when they come out of logic and honesty.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): The best way to keep those pre-holiday pressures under control is to just say no to taking on new tasks while you’re still trying to work with a heap of others.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): News means a change might be on its way, but what does it hold? Don’t just ask questions; make sure you get answers you can trust.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Old friends and new have one thing in common: Both your longtime and newly minted pals have much wisdom to impart.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): With time running out, this is a good time for you to show ’em all what those Virgo super-organizational skills can do.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Librans and holidays are made for each other, especially if children and animals are going to be part of your joyous season.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Time is getting too short to allow a spat to taint the holiday season. Restart your relationship and reschedule holiday fun times.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Seeking advice is laudable. You might learn far more than you thought you could. Stay with it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Continuing to assess changes works toward your getting your new project up and ready. Trusted colleagues remain ready to help.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): That new situation needs a lot of attention, but it’s worth it. This is a very good time for you to involve the arts in what you do.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): It might be a good idea to slow your hectic holiday pace so that you don’t rush past what — or who — you’re hoping to rush toward.

BORN THIS WEEK: Others pick up on your confidence in yourself, which inspires them to believe in you and your special gifts.(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.