BERLIN – Residents are invited to light up the town to show off their holiday spirit in the coming weeks.

The town is now seeking entries for the “Berlin Lights up the Town” contest, a home decorating competition for the holiday season. Residents have until Dec. 1 to sign up.

“Berlin has a lot of community spirit,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director. “It’s time to show it off.”

With the cancellation of Berlin’s annual Christmas parade because of COVID-19, Wells said the town was looking for a way to remain festive despite the pandemic. When Brian Robertson of the Berlin Printery suggested a house decorating contest, Wells jumped on the idea. With “Berlin Lights up the Town,” residents are invited to show off everything they know about exterior illumination for a chance at a handful of prizes. The George Bailey Award will go to the most classic and traditional display while the Kevin McAllister Award will go to the most creative and original display. The Clark Griswold Award will go to the brightest house while The Charles Dickens Award will go to the most spirited home.

“We decided to name the awards after our favorite holiday movie characters,” Wells said. “It makes it fun and quirky and interesting.”

Entrants, whose homes must be within town limits, have until Dec. 11 to decorate their houses. Judging will be done Dec. 16 and 17, with awards announced Dec. 18.

“We’re going to have a variety of prizes, from gift cards to merchandise,” Wells said. “There will be lots of treats because we’ve got a lot of sweets and treats in downtown Berlin. The winners will also each get a yard sign.”

Addresses (not names) of participating homes will be listed on a tour map that will be available online and at the Berlin Welcome Center.

“A lot of times people don’t know where the best houses are,” Wells said.

While the cancellation of the parade disappointed many, Wells is hopeful that the contest will provide some holiday fun for local families.

“The holidays bring out the kid in all of us, especially in Berlin,” she said.

To enter, visit www.berlinmainstreet.com/entry/