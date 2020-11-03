SNOW HILL – Worcester County continues its efforts to bring broadband to rural residents.

Worcester County last week issued a request for proposals (RFP) from potential broadband vendors. The county needs a vendor to be eligible for upcoming grants.

“We’re really hoping if we follow these steps correctly we’d be in line for any kind of grants the future holds,” Brian Jones, the county’s IT director, told the Worcester County Commissioners last week.

Jones said the county had been following a series of steps designed to help bring high speed internet access to all of Worcester County. He said the state was about to offer the Broadband Expansion Grant Program and that to be able to apply the county had to have a vendor willing to work with it. Issuing an RFP will allow the county to choose a vendor.

“This is a little bit of a different type of RFP in the sense we’re just asking for someone to partner with us, we’re not even saying that if we move forward we would use them,” Commissioner Chip Bertino said.

Jones said that was correct.

When asked if the county had removed itself from a relationship with Bloosurf, Jones said it had but added that the company still offered service in the area.

“If it comes down to needing some area wireless that we can’t get fiber to we may have to engage in a conversation,” he said.

When asked about the timeline in improving broadband access, Jones said there could be some movement in the spring.

“We’re hoping to have some things going by spring,” he said. “I don’t know how much of a reality that will be. But getting a vendor in, it all depends on, like anything, money.”

In an interview this week, Jones said he’d been in communication with various vendors.

“We’re really hoping for a positive result,” he said.

He added that COVID-19 had prompted increased interest in expanding high speed internet access because so many people were working and learning from home.

“We understand the need,” he said. “It’s going to take some time. It doesn’t happen overnight.”

Jones said vendors would have until Nov. 30 to submit proposals to the county.